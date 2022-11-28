Thailand on mind? Nation's spike in Covid cases may impact tourism. Read here

Thailand has seen a sudden surge in influx of international tourists as restrictions have been lifted. However, it has come with its own evil, wherein the island country has also seen a spike in its Covid-19 cases. As per a report on Bloomberg, an average of 702 Covid patients were hospitalized a day in the week ended 26 November.
Thailand has dropped all Covid mandates like vaccine certificates and test results for tourists. Since then, there has been a rise in the number of passengers at Bangkok airport resulting in long passenger queues.
The report said that a total of 74 people died during the period, up from 40 people in the week ended 5 November. The number of Covid patients in Thailand increased almost two-fold from the start of November, according to their Health Ministry.
While no official statement has been made by the Thailand Government on whether this sudden spike in Covid cases could deter international tourists coming to the country, the situation could affect entry of tourists.
The surge in infections, especially in Bangkok and popular tourism destinations in the eastern and southern regions, are due to the winter season and increased public activities, the ministry said.
Indian tourists have flocked to the island nation over the years, for its exotic beaches and flamboyant street food. In June 2022, it was revealed that Indians and Malaysians are the leading tourist demographic to Thailand, wherein total arrivals topped 2 million since the start of the year.
Thailand's Ambassador to India, Pattarat Hongtong, on Sunday advised Indians to get their visa from the embassy or consulate to save themselves from standing in the long queues at Bangkok airport.
With most fatalities among the elderly and those with chronic diseases, authorities urged people to get booster shots every four months and those not vaccinated to get their doses at the earliest.
The government is adding more vaccination sites in Bangkok and other tourist destinations to build immunity ahead of the New Year festivities, Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, said in the statement.
Thailand has seen a gradual recovery in foreign tourist arrivals after it scrapped all pandemic-era restrictions on travel in July. More than 10 million tourists are expected to visit the country this year with the number expected to double next year, according to the government.
