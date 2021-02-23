Thailand plans waiving quarantine for covid-vaccinated tourists

Thailand’s central bank has singled out an uncertain recovery in tourist arrivals as “a major risk" to the medium-term growth outlook, with Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput saying it would be very difficult for the economy to return to pre-pandemic levels without tourism. The economy, which shrank the most since 1998 last year, will expand this year “at somewhat a lower rate" than the central bank’s December projection of 3.2%, it said this month.