Thailand PM dissolves parliament ahead of may general election

Thailand PM dissolves parliament ahead of may general election1 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 02:04 PM IST
Thailand’s parliament was dissolved on Monday ahead of elections tentatively slated for May as Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha seeks to extend nearly a decade of his military-backed rule.
