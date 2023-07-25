Thailand political crisis deepens as Parliamentary vote to appoint PM postponed for third time2 min read 25 Jul 2023, 02:48 PM IST
Pita Limjaroenrat, the leader of Thailand's Move Forward Party has made multiple attempts to get the voting done, but the move is blocked by nominated and conservative lawmakers
Thailand's Parliament Speaker has postponed the vote to select the next Prime Minister of the country as the political deadlock continues even after two months of general elections. Pita Limjaroenrat, the leader of the winning Move Forward Party has made multiple attempts to get the voting process done with a recent one being scheduled on 27 July, but the nominated and conservative lawmakers in the Parliament have blocked the move.
