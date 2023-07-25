Thailand's Parliament Speaker has postponed the vote to select the next Prime Minister of the country as the political deadlock continues even after two months of general elections. Pita Limjaroenrat, the leader of the winning Move Forward Party has made multiple attempts to get the voting process done with a recent one being scheduled on 27 July, but the nominated and conservative lawmakers in the Parliament have blocked the move.

Pheu Thai Party, which emerged as the second choice in the Thailand general elections was expected to nominate its own candidate for the position of Prime Minister, as part of the alliance of eight parties which includes Move Forward.

The meeting of the alliance, which was scheduled for Tuesday was canceled. Sutin Klangsaeng, the leader of the Pheu Thai Party informed that the eight parties are still mulling over to find a way forward.

The delay over the appointment of the Prime Minister even drew huge protests on Sunday. The protestors demanded that the nominated and conservative members stop blocking the naming of a prime minister belonging to the winning coalition.

Pro-democracy protestors battered rain for their demands

Around 1,000 protesters gathered at Bangkok's bustling Asok intersection, equipped with umbrellas and raincoats, while a significant number voiced their displeasure by chanting "Senators, get out!" The demonstrators, holding a peaceful rally, additionally urged political parties within the coalition formed by Move Forward to refrain from aligning with other parties that had backed the previous government led by Prayut Chan-o-cha.

It is worth noting that Prayut Chan-o-cha, who took power through a coup in 2014 when he was the army commander, later became the Prime Minister again after the 2019 election.

Vote for change

In the general election held in May, the Move Forward Party achieved the top position, and subsequently, they established an alliance with seven other parties. Together, this coalition secured a majority by winning 312 out of 500 seats in the House of Representatives.

However, according to the constitution imposed by the military, a new prime minister must garner support from both the elected members of the lower house as well as the unelected 250-seat Senate to be appointed.

(With agency inputs)