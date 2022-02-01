Thailand ready for rush of tourists with quarantine-free visas

The outlook will remain hazy for the next few month, especially in terms of attracting travelers from China, the biggest group of visitors to Thailand before Covid, according to Tim Leelahaphan, a Bangkok-based economist at Standard Chartered Plc. Still, the reopening should help Thailand swing back to a current-account surplus of about 1.5% of GDP this year, although the level will be below the average before the pandemic, he said in a report.

