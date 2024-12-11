Hello User
Thailand rolls out E-Visa facilities in India effective January 1, 2025 — Check details

Thailand rolls out E-Visa facilities in India effective January 1, 2025 — Check details

Anubhav Mukherjee

Thailand rolls out E-Visa facilities in India effective January 1, 2025 — Check details

The Royal Thailand Embassy in New Delhi announced the implementation of the E-Visa option in India on Wednesday, December 11.

The Royal Thai Embassy in New Delhi, on Wednesday, December 11, announced the official implementation of Thailand's Electronic Visa (E-Visa) facilities in India along with the offline payment mode for people, according to an official statement shared via the embassy's official social media platform X handle.

The order on the E-Visa system will be effective from January 1, 2025, according to the official embassy order.

“We’re thrilled to announce that Thailand’s e-Visa will be implemented in India from 1 Jan 2025," according to the embassy's post on platform X.

The Royal Thai Embassy in New Delhi also announced that there will be a 60-day exemption for Indian passport holders.

“However, the 60-day visa exemption for Indian passport holders remains effective," said the Ministry in the post.

The embassy also highlighted that all E-Visa applications must be submitted to the country's official visa website, https://www.thaievisa.go.th/. The Embassy also announced the option of offline payment, for which the respective Embassy and Consulate Generals will provide the details.

The order reiterated that the visa fees are non-refundable under all circumstances. The Embassy will take approximately 14 days from the date of the Visa fee receipt as the processing time.

Thailand E-Visa Deadline

The de

Anubhav Mukherjee

Anubhav Mukherjee

Anubhav Mukherjee writes news about the stock market and corporates. His news coverage ranges from breaking and covering company earnings to tracking multiple sector developments, market movements, and economic data for Mint’s digital audience.
