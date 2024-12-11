The Royal Thai Embassy in New Delhi, on Wednesday, December 11, announced the official implementation of Thailand's Electronic Visa (E-Visa) facilities in India along with the offline payment mode for people, according to an official statement shared via the embassy's official social media platform X handle. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The order on the E-Visa system will be effective from January 1, 2025, according to the official embassy order.

"We're thrilled to announce that Thailand's e-Visa will be implemented in India from 1 Jan 2025," according to the embassy's post on platform X.

The Royal Thai Embassy in New Delhi also announced that there will be a 60-day exemption for Indian passport holders.

“However, the 60-day visa exemption for Indian passport holders remains effective," said the Ministry in the post.

The embassy also highlighted that all E-Visa applications must be submitted to the country's official visa website, https://www.thaievisa.go.th/. The Embassy also announced the option of offline payment, for which the respective Embassy and Consulate Generals will provide the details.

The order reiterated that the visa fees are non-refundable under all circumstances. The Embassy will take approximately 14 days from the date of the Visa fee receipt as the processing time.

