Thailand leading discussion on Schengen-style visa with Southeast Asian neighbours to lure moneyed tourists
Thai PM Srettha Thavisin has discussed the Schengen-type visa idea with his counterparts in Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar and Vietnam to create seamless mobility for travellers among the six neighbouring countries.
Thailand is steering an initiative for a joint-visa program with countries that together hosted about 70 million tourists last year as Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin ramps up initiatives to attract more long-haul and high-spending travellers.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message