Bangkok mass shooting: 3 dead, 1 injured after a gunman open fired at Thailand's Or Tor Kor Market

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated28 Jul 2025, 01:17 PM IST
Bangkok mass shooting: Thai police at the crime scene inspecting a covered body after four security guards were killed in a shooting rampage at Or Tor Kor Market in Bangkok on July 28,(AFP)

Bangkok mass shooting: At least three people have been killed in a mass shooting at a food market in Bangkok, Thai police have said.

One other person has been injured in the attack at Or Tor Kor Market - and the suspect is also dead, according to reports.

Police said officers are investigating the motive behind the attack in Thailand's capital.

Meanwhile, AFP reported that a gunman open fired at the popular fresh food market, killing four security guards and wounding another person.

