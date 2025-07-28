Bangkok mass shooting: 3 dead, 1 injured after a gunman open fired at Thailand's Or Tor Kor Market

Bangkok mass shooting: At least three people have been killed in a mass shooting at a food market in Bangkok, Thai police have said.
One other person has been injured in the attack at Or Tor Kor Market - and the suspect is also dead, according to reports.
Police said officers are investigating the motive behind the attack in Thailand's capital.
Meanwhile, AFP reported that a gunman open fired at the popular fresh food market, killing four security guards and wounding another person.
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news.