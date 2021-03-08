OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Thailand to cut quarantine for vaccinated foreigners to 7 days from next month

Thailand to cut quarantine for vaccinated foreigners to 7 days from next month

A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine to a farmworker at a vaccination clinic organized by the Santa Clara County Public Health Department at Christopher Ranch in Gilroy, California, U.S., on Thursday. (Bloomberg)
A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine to a farmworker at a vaccination clinic organized by the Santa Clara County Public Health Department at Christopher Ranch in Gilroy, California, U.S., on Thursday. (Bloomberg)
 1 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2021, 03:08 PM IST Reuters

  • Thailand will reduce mandatory quarantine from 14 to seven days starting April for foreigners arriving in the country
  • Vaccinations must be administered within three months of the travel period and travellers will be required to show negative COVID-19 test result

Thailand will reduce mandatory quarantine from 14 to seven days starting April for foreigners arriving in the country who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, Health Minister Anutin Charnvirankul said on Monday.

Vaccinations must be administered within three months of the travel period and travellers will be required to show negative COVID-19 test results, he said, adding that those who have not been inoculated but have COVID-19 free certificates would be quarantined for 10 days.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
There's a year‐on‐year increase when it comes to IPL team sponsorship revenue, the size of which often depends on how successful a franchise is.

IPL teams expect up to 40% jump in revenue, eye digital sponsorship deals

3 min read . 04:56 PM IST
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman

DIPAM, Niti Aayog officials to brainstorm on CPSE asset monetisation on Tuesday

1 min read . 04:55 PM IST
Sebi’s decision to relax the minimum offer and public holding norms will give the Centre more time to comply with rules.reuters

Sebi orders to attach bank, demat accounts of entities to recover 3.24 cr dues

1 min read . 04:53 PM IST
Germany plans aggressive Covid-19 vaccine rollout after slow start

Germany plans aggressive Covid-19 vaccine rollout after slow start

2 min read . 04:50 PM IST


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout