Home >News >World >Thailand to cut quarantine for vaccinated foreigners to 7 days from next month

Thailand to cut quarantine for vaccinated foreigners to 7 days from next month

A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine to a farmworker at a vaccination clinic organized by the Santa Clara County Public Health Department at Christopher Ranch in Gilroy, California, U.S., on Thursday.
1 min read . 03:08 PM IST Reuters

  • Thailand will reduce mandatory quarantine from 14 to seven days starting April for foreigners arriving in the country
  • Vaccinations must be administered within three months of the travel period and travellers will be required to show negative COVID-19 test result

Thailand will reduce mandatory quarantine from 14 to seven days starting April for foreigners arriving in the country who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, Health Minister Anutin Charnvirankul said on Monday.

Vaccinations must be administered within three months of the travel period and travellers will be required to show negative COVID-19 test results, he said, adding that those who have not been inoculated but have COVID-19 free certificates would be quarantined for 10 days.

