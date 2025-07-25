Thailand warns of war on Cambodia if clashes escalate, acting PM says ‘Thai military instructed to act…’

Thailand’s acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai issued a warning as the country remains locked in fierce border clashes with Cambodia, saying the conflict “could develop into war” if tensions continue to escalate. For the second consecutive day, both sides exchanged deadly fire, forcing over 130,000 people to flee their homes and raising fears that the Thailand-Cambodia standoff could evolve into a full-scale war.

“We have tried to compromise as we are neighbours, but we have now instructed the Thai military to act immediately in case of urgency,” acting PM Wechayachai said.

He further added, “If the situation escalates, it could develop into war, though for now, it remains limited to clashes.”

The border dispute between Thailand and Cambodia escalated on Thursday as both countries engaged in intense fighting with jets, artillery, tanks and ground troops, while the UN Security Council is expected to conduct an emergency meeting on Friday.

At least 15 people have been injured, including 14 civilians and a soldier, while 46 have been injured. Over 138,000 people have been evacuated from Thailand's border regions, the report said, citing the health ministry.

On Friday, the Thai army informed that the Cambodian forces were firing heavy weapons, field artillery, and BM-21 rocket systems and they were retaliating “with appropriate supporting fire”.

However, foreign ministry spokesman Nikorndej Balankura later told AFP that the attack had eased and that Thailand was ready for talks, with the help of Malaysia.

“We are ready, if Cambodia would like to settle this matter via diplomatic channels, bilaterally, or even through Malaysia, we are ready to do that. But so far we have not had any response,” Nikorndej told AFP.

Malaysia currently holds the chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) regional bloc, of which Thailand and Cambodia are both members.

Notably, Cambodia has not revealed the casualty numbers, but the report stated that four soldiers and three civilians were being treated at a hospital in Oddar Meanchey.