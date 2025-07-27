Thailand-Cambodia clashes continue despite ceasefire call? Report claims artillery heard on border for fourth day

Thailand and Cambodia continued to exchange artillery fire for a fourth day Sunday despite growing talk of a possible ceasefire, AFP journalists and the Cambodian defence ministry said.

AFP journalists in the Cambodian town of Samraong, around 20 kilometres (12 miles) from the border conflict zone, heard the regular thump of artillery from dawn, tallying with a ministry spokeswoman's statement that clashes began near two disputed temples around 4:50 am.

Here's all the latest you need to know about the Thai-Camobodian border dispute:

1. The clashes between Thailand and Cambodia erupted Thursday morning, with Thailand using F-16 fighter jets to attack Cambodian targets and Cambodia using Russian BM-21 rocket systems.

The border conflict that has killed at least 33 people and displaced more than 150,000 from their homes spread across the frontier.

Bangkok and Phnom Penh engaged in a territorial dispute dating back over a century, when colonial-era France first demarcated the border between them, CNN reported.

2. Cambodia said it is ready to talk to Thailand about halting their deadliest border conflict in years, after a late-night intervention by US President Donald Trump, but artillery clashes start up for a fourth day.

3. Thailand said late Saturday it agrees in principle to entering a ceasefire with Cambodia and beginning a "bilateral dialogue" aimed at ending the nations' deadliest fighting in more than a decade.

"Thailand agrees in principle to have a ceasefire in place," the foreign ministry said in a statement on X.

4. US President Donald Trump said he had spoken with Cambodian leader Hun Manet and Thailand's acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and that the two sides have agreed to meet and "quickly work out" a ceasefire.

Thailand's foreign ministry confirmed a phone call between Trump and Phumtham, and stressed that regarding a possible ceasefire, "Thailand would like to see sincere intention from the Cambodian side."

It said Phumtham requested Trump to "convey to the Cambodian side that Thailand wants to convene a bilateral dialogue as soon as possible to bring forth measures and procedures for the ceasefire and the eventual peaceful resolution of the conflict."

5. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday expressed his deep concern over the recent armed clashes along the Cambodia-Thailand border, urging both nations to agree to an immediate ceasefire and resolve their disputes through dialogue.

In a post on X, the UN Chief urged for a ceasefire and assistance to facilitate a peaceful resolution between the two nations.

"I am deeply concerned about the recent armed clashes at the border between Cambodia and Thailand. I urge both sides to immediately agree to a ceasefire and to address any issues through dialogue. I remain available to assist in efforts towards a peaceful resolution of the dispute," Guterres stated.