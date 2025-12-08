Thai soldier killed in Cambodian shelling as Trump-brokered ceasefire breaks; Bangkok responds with air strikes

Thailand has conducted air strikes along a contested stretch of its frontier with Cambodia, the Thai army said on Monday, marking the most serious escalation since the two neighbours agreed to a ceasefire earlier this year.

The flare-up threatens to undermine months of diplomatic effort, including a high-profile agreement brokered by US President Donald Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

What triggered renewed fighting between Thailand and Cambodia? The Thai Army spokesman Major General Winthai Suvaree said the strikes followed what Bangkok characterised as repeated Cambodian violations of the ceasefire in recent days.

“Both countries accused the other of breaching a ceasefire agreement,” he confirmed, noting that they deployed aircraft in response to what commanders considered “clear and immediate threats” along the border.

Bangkok Post quoted the Thai Army stating that Cambodian troops opened fire in the Phu Pha Lek-Phlan Hin Paet Kon area at 2.15 pm. Two Thai soldiers were hit, prompting Thai forces to return fire. Cambodian troops later fired recoilless rifles, the statement said.

Phnom Penh has issued its own accusations, alleging that Thai troops crossed into Cambodian territory and initiated hostilities first. Independent verification remains limited, and neither side has disclosed casualty figures.

How did earlier Thailand-Cambodia conflict unfold? The Thailand-Cambodia border dispute erupted into a five-day war in July, centred on long-contested areas where overlapping historical claims have fuelled tensions for decades. The July fighting displaced civilians, stalled cross-border trade, and prompted urgent international mediation.

A ceasefire agreement was subsequently brokered by President Trump and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, with Trump later witnessing the signing of an expanded deal in Kuala Lumpur in October. The accord was billed as a framework for long-term stabilisation and demilitarisation—terms now under strain following the renewed hostilities.

What does this escalation mean for regional stability? The latest developments risk unsettling a region already sensitive to border flashpoints. Thailand and Cambodia have previously clashed over similar territorial disputes, often centred on demarcation lines that remain ambiguous despite repeated attempts at arbitration.

Analysts warn that even limited air operations could trigger retaliatory measures and draw in external mediators once again, particularly given Washington and Kuala Lumpur’s recent role in de-escalation efforts.

Notably, the clash comes shortly after Thailand urged the United Nations to investigate Cambodia's widespread use of landmines inside Thai territory along the border, which has resulted in injuries to several Thai soldiers and a Chinese civilian.

