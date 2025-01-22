Thailand has announced stringent measures against Pakistanis travelling on forged documents.

The Thai consulate in Pakistan has instructed applicants for e-visas to submit original documents, including genuine airline tickets and hotel bookings, stated a report by ARY News.

Any applicants or travel agents found submitting forged documents would be blacklisted, and strict measures will be implemented against violators, added the report, citing the Thai consulate's latest statement.

Also Read | Over 200 Pakistanis deported from Saudi Arabia and US in a week

The stringent measures against travellers from Pakistan comes after an incident in October 2024. Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) apprehended two individuals at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport for attempting to travel abroad with counterfeit visas, reported The Nation.

2 Pakistani individuals apprehended Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) immigration team arrested two passengers including a woman, identified as Nazar Abbas and Umme Salma, who were found to have fake visas affixed to their passports.

As per the FIA spokesperson, the woman suspect was attempting to travel to Iraq on flight number IA-432, carrying a counterfeit Iraqi visa, while Nazar Abbas was bound for the Turks and Caicos Islands on flight TK-709 with a fraudulent Cuban visa, ARY News reported.

FIA issues travel advisory In addition to the stringent measures, Pakistan's FIA, for the first time in two decades has issued a travel advisory aimed at combating human trafficking.

The FIA Headquarters has sent a letter to Deputy Directors of Immigration across the country, instructing strict monitoring of passengers from 15 countries, nine cities in Pakistan, and two airlines, The Express Tribune reported.

Also Read | Bangladesh eases visa process for Pakistanis

What does the advisory mandate As per the Pakistan's FIA, the following regions have been identified as transit hubs for human trafficking to Europe:

1.Ethiopia

2.Senega

3.Kenya

4.Russia

5. Saudi Arabia

6. Egypt

7. Libya

8. Iran

9. Mauritania

10.Iraq

11. Turkiye

12. Qatar

13. Kuwait

14. Kyrgyzstan

15. Azerbaijan

The advisory also mandates enhanced monitoring of passengers aged 15-40 travelling on FlyDubai and Ethiopian Airlines.

The movement of passengers with tourist, religious, or educational visas to these countries is being reviewed.