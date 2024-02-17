Thailand's ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra set to be freed from jail tomorrow
Former Thai premier Thaksin Shinawatra to be released from jail on Sunday, just six months after returning from exile. His release follows a sentence reduction by the King. Details of his release are unclear, but he may face monitoring and travel restrictions.
Jailed former Thai premier Thaksin Shinawatra will be freed on Sunday, the kingdom's prime minister has said, just six months after returning from 15 years of self-imposed exile.
