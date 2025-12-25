Thailand's 'no disrespect, religion' clarification over Lord Vishnu statue's demolition as India voices concern

A day after India voiced concern over the demolition of Lord Vishnu's statue amid the Thailand-Cambodia border clashes, Thailand issued a statement saying the structure was not a registered place of worship and that the action was driven by security needs.

Thai–Cambodian border press centre issued a statement claiming, “the actions were not intended to involve religion, beliefs, or disrespect any sacred entities, but were solely for the purpose of area management and security, following the Thai side's regaining control of areas under Thailand's sovereignty,” it said, as per The Week.

India had called the alleged demolition a ‘disrespectful act’ after a statue of Lord Vishnu was allegedly destroyed by Thailand military on Monday after over two weeks of military clashes between the two nations.