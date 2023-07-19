Thailand’s parliament blocks Pita Limjaroenrat’s PM nomination

Thailand’s parliament blocks Pita Limjaroenrat’s PM nomination2 min read 19 Jul 2023, 08:22 PM IST
According to the House Speaker, out of the 715 members of parliament present, 394 voted to block the second nomination, 312 voted for it, eight abstained and one, Pita himself, didn’t cast the vote
Thailand’s parliament on Wednesday blocked Pita Limjaroenrat’s prime ministerial nomination, said a report by CNN. Limjaroenrat is the winner of May’s nationwide elections. This development comes as a major blow to Limjaroenrat's progressive opposition party after nearly a decade of military-backed rule.
