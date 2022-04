A photo of Ukrainians using mobile phones and contacting their families amid war with Russia has taken the internet by storm. The photo shared by the Ukrainian journalist showed how billionaire and SpaceX founder Elon Musk's Starlink broadband services helped the local residents to access the internet in remote villages.

Journalist Kristina Berdynskykh posted a picture of Ukraine's Ivankiv in which people can be seen checking their mobile phones. The journalist wrote a tweet saying, "In Ivankiv, the town in the Kyiv region, which was recently liberated from the Russian forces, still lacks electricity, internet, and mobile communications. Thanks to Starlink and Elon Musk, people get in touch with their families for the first time #Ukraine".

In Ivankiv, the town in the Kyiv region, which was recently liberated from the Russian forces, still lacks electricity, internet and mobile communications. Thanks to Starlink and @elonmusk people get in touch with their families for the first time #Ukraine🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/vWLs9uOxIz — Kristina Berdynskykh (@berdynskykh_k) April 7, 2022

The photo was also shared by Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov also thanked Elon Musk for 'priceless' service. He tweeted, "The village of Ivankiv, Kyiv region, right after RU occupation. The operation of electricity and mobile communications has not been yet restored, but Starlink came on time. Locals finally are able to tell relatives that they are alive. Thanks, @elonmusk, your help is priceless for UA".

The village of Ivankiv, Kyiv region, right after RU occupation. Operation of electricity and mobile communications has not been yet restored, but Starlink came on time. Locals finally are able to tell relatives that they are alive. Thanks @elonmusk, your help is priceless for UA. pic.twitter.com/jP18zQuHYY — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) April 7, 2022

Elon Musk's Starlink terminals help a user connect to the internet through the company's constellation of satellites without the need for a cable connection.

According to the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), SpaceX donated 3,667 terminals and the internet service itself, while USAID purchased the remaining 1,333 terminals.

The South African-born Musk, 50, has offered his support for Kyiv. Last month he tweeted, "Hold strong Ukraine" this month while also offering "my sympathies to the great people of Russia, who do not want this" war.

He also responded to a Kyiv plea by activating the Starlink internet service in Ukraine and sending equipment to help bring connectivity to areas hit by Russian military attacks.

SpaceX activated its Starlink service in Ukraine on February 26, days after a government minister tweeted at Musk urging him to provide internet access

