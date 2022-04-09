The photo was also shared by Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov also thanked Elon Musk for 'priceless' service. He tweeted, "The village of Ivankiv, Kyiv region, right after RU occupation. The operation of electricity and mobile communications has not been yet restored, but Starlink came on time. Locals finally are able to tell relatives that they are alive. Thanks, @elonmusk, your help is priceless for UA".

