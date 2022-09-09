'Thank you ma'am': Paddington bear pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II after death2 min read . 09:54 AM IST
- Queen Elizabeth II took the world by surprise as she shared an afternoon tea with Paddington Bear in June this year
Celebrities, political leaders, and sportspeople around the world paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, Paddington bear, who shared tea with the Queen during her Platinum Jubilee celebration also tweeted its respects to the Queen.
Celebrities, political leaders, and sportspeople around the world paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, Paddington bear, who shared tea with the Queen during her Platinum Jubilee celebration also tweeted its respects to the Queen.
Paddington wrote, "Thank you Ma'am, for everything".
Paddington wrote, "Thank you Ma'am, for everything".
Queen Elizabeth II who passed away at her summer residence in Scotland at age 96, celebrated her spectacular Platinum Jubilee celebration in June this year. She took the world by surprise as she shared an afternoon tea with Paddington Bear.
Queen Elizabeth II who passed away at her summer residence in Scotland at age 96, celebrated her spectacular Platinum Jubilee celebration in June this year. She took the world by surprise as she shared an afternoon tea with Paddington Bear.
The Queen had delighted million around the world by inviting the animated bear for tea at Windsor Castle for the Jubilee. The Queen had herself acted opposite Paddington Bear, voice by Ben Wishaw. The video showed them sharing tea and marmalade sandwiches in Buckingham Palace.
The Queen had delighted million around the world by inviting the animated bear for tea at Windsor Castle for the Jubilee. The Queen had herself acted opposite Paddington Bear, voice by Ben Wishaw. The video showed them sharing tea and marmalade sandwiches in Buckingham Palace.
The video ended with Paddington Bear wishing the Queen a “happy jubilee", stating: “Thank you Ma’am, for everything."
The video ended with Paddington Bear wishing the Queen a “happy jubilee", stating: “Thank you Ma’am, for everything."
The bear used those words once again, but this time in a tribute to the Queen shared on the character’s official Twitter account.
The bear used those words once again, but this time in a tribute to the Queen shared on the character’s official Twitter account.
The death of Queen Elizabeth II prompted an outpouring of condolences from global leaders, many noting that her long reign provided constancy to a world beset by wars, a pandemic, and other crises. Trained from childhood to be king, Charles III has endured the longest wait for the throne in British history.
The death of Queen Elizabeth II prompted an outpouring of condolences from global leaders, many noting that her long reign provided constancy to a world beset by wars, a pandemic, and other crises. Trained from childhood to be king, Charles III has endured the longest wait for the throne in British history.
Born in 1948, Charles married Diana Spencer in 1981 and they had two sons, William and Harry, before their marriage fell apart, amid very public revelations of infidelities.
Born in 1948, Charles married Diana Spencer in 1981 and they had two sons, William and Harry, before their marriage fell apart, amid very public revelations of infidelities.
Diana died in a high-speed car crash in Paris in 1997, aged 36. In 2005, Charles married his divorced long-term lover Camilla Parker Bowles.
Diana died in a high-speed car crash in Paris in 1997, aged 36. In 2005, Charles married his divorced long-term lover Camilla Parker Bowles.
The new king has long been known for his outspoken comments on topics from farming to modernist architecture, and often faced mockery and accusations of meddling, even if his environmental concerns have now become mainstream.
The new king has long been known for his outspoken comments on topics from farming to modernist architecture, and often faced mockery and accusations of meddling, even if his environmental concerns have now become mainstream.
In a 2018 BBC interview, Charles made it clear he understood he would have to stop his public campaigning.
In a 2018 BBC interview, Charles made it clear he understood he would have to stop his public campaigning.
"I'm not that stupid," he said.
"I'm not that stupid," he said.
Opinion polling by YouGov shows the prospect of Charles as monarch divides British public opinion almost equally.
Opinion polling by YouGov shows the prospect of Charles as monarch divides British public opinion almost equally.
In 2022, just under a third of respondents said he would not make a good king, while almost exactly the same proportion said he would.
In 2022, just under a third of respondents said he would not make a good king, while almost exactly the same proportion said he would.
By contrast, over 80 percent say the queen has done a fairly good or very good job.
By contrast, over 80 percent say the queen has done a fairly good or very good job.
Britain is a constitutional monarchy, with the king or queen as head of state.
Britain is a constitutional monarchy, with the king or queen as head of state.