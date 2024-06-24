’Thankful for...’: Korean Air passengers suffer nosebleeds, 13 hospitalised after cabin pressure system malfunctions

A Boeing 737 MAX 8 flight returned to Incheon due to a pressurization system malfunction, which caused passengers to be uncomfortable. Korean Air apologized and initiated maintenance measures to prevent future incidents.

First Published03:18 PM IST
The passenger experienced severe ear and head pain, accompanied by dizziness, causing children on the plane to start crying
The passenger experienced severe ear and head pain, accompanied by dizziness, causing children on the plane to start crying(Pixabay)

A Korean Air flight that took off from Seoul's Incheon International Airport on Saturday, June 22, encountered a cabin pressurisation system malfunction, causing it to land safely soon after.

According to the New York Post, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft was heading to Taiwan's Taichung when, approximately 50 minutes later, the pressurization system error was reported.

The captain decided to return to Incheon, and the aircraft safely landed at 7:38 pm. Due to the malfunction, the Boeing 737 MAX 8 rapidly descended from an altitude of over 30,000 feet to approximately 9,000 feet, as reported by Yonhap News Agency.

Passenger's ordeal

The swift descent resulted in considerable discomfort and health problems for several of the 125 passengers. At least two individuals suffered from nosebleeds, and another 15 reported ear pain and hyperventilation.

A passenger likened the experience of sudden altitude changes to the G-forces felt on an intense rollercoaster ride.

After the aircraft landed, as many as 13 passengers were in need of medical care, although there were no reports of severe injuries.

A Taiwanese woman recounted her distressing experience on social media. She detailed severe turbulence during the flight that led to a sudden loss of altitude just after the meal service, resulting in disarray inside the cabin.

The passenger experienced severe ear and head pain, accompanied by dizziness, causing children on the plane to start crying. The flight attendants promptly secured the meal service and distributed oxygen masks to the passengers.

Upon landing at Incheon Airport, the passenger was immensely relieved and grateful for having endured the ordeal.

Korean Air apologizes

Following the incident, Korean Air has extended an apology and commenced a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the pressurization system failure. 

The airline is undertaking necessary maintenance measures to prevent such incidents in the future. 

Additionally, passengers impacted by the event have been accommodated on an alternative flight scheduled for Sunday morning to continue their journey to Taichung.

