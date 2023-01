Twitter CEO Elon Musk thanked a user for paying the subscription fee when he was called out for losing 'over 200 billion USD' from his net worth.

The multi-billionaire received a tweet from user 'Brianna Wu', which read, "You worked hard this year and lost over 200 billion. I believe that this year you will surpass yourself with even worse decisions".

Musk gave a cheeky response, writing, "Thanks for paying me 8 USD".

The conversation took place under a tweet the SpaceX owner had shared on Monday.

"Hope you're having a great day 1 2023! One thing's for sure, it won't be boring," Elon Musk wrote.

One thing’s for sure, it won’t be boring. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 1, 2023

The Tesla CEO became the first person to lose an enormous 200 billion USD from his net worth, as per The New York Post.

The sliding of his net worth had been attributed to plummeting of Tesla shares by 65 per cent over the past year, The NY Post reported.

On December 31, the SpaceX owner had tweeted the announcement of a change in the User Interface of the platform's 'Bookmarks' feature.

"Twitter has a bookmark function accessible through share button on tweet. To read bookmarks, tap profile icon. This obscure UI will be fixed in Jan," the multi-billionaire wrote.

The Tesla CEO replied to a user asking for a 'bookmark organizer' positively, hinting at it being part of the new feature.Musk had earlier announced "Significant backend server architecture changes" on the platform.

The update followed an outage of the microblogging platform in the wee hours of Thursday.According to a report by Al Jazeera, the web version of the platform suffered a major outage. It was difficult for many users who were greeted with an error message when they tried signing in.

Elon Musk, Twitter CEO, said there would be a 'gold check' for companies, a' grey check' one for government accounts and the existing blue one for individuals, irrespective of whether they are celebrities or not.

All verified accounts will be 'manually authenticated' before the check is activated, Musk said.