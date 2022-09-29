Thanks to ‘Pasoori’, Pakistan’s Ali Sethi storms into Time Magazine’s list of emerging leaders2 min read . Updated: 29 Sep 2022, 12:21 PM IST
Ali Sethi's Pasoori was made for Coke Studio Pakistan Season 14.
Ali Sethi's Pasoori was made for Coke Studio Pakistan Season 14.
Listen to this article
While Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani is the only Indian on the list, someone across the border joined the list - thanks to the phenomenal success of his song. Riding on “Pasoori", which happens to be a Punjabi song, Pakistani singer Ali Sethi made his surprise entry to the Time Magazine's Time100 Next list. The song was made for Coke Studio Pakistan Season 14.