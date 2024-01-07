After her initial application for a Schengen visa was denied, a woman from the Philippines eventually got it after she persuaded the authorities that she would depart Schengen territory before the visa expired because she had tickets to Taylor Swift's concert in Singapore in March. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on Reddit, the woman narrated the whole incident and wrote, “I just wanna share that I got denied in my first attempt. The comment was that they don't think I'll leave the Schengen territory before the visa expires."

“So when I reapplied, I said that I'd leave because I would attend Taylor Swift's concert in Singapore and attached the mail confirmation," she said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An internet user shared the screenshot of a Reddit post on X (formerly Twitter). The post has gone viral now.

Later, after mentioning the Taylor Swift concert, she posted an update stating that she had received an email stating that her visa had been processed in just three business days.

"I filed (the application on) December 21. December 22, 27, and 28 are the processing days. Yesterday January 4, I was asked to visit the embassy because I needed to sign a document. I thought it was a denial letter. But it was a letter asking me to report back to the embassy 10 days after the visa expires. Mother Taylor did her magic!" she added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Since being posted, the screenshots of Reddit post has received numerous reactions on the microblogging site.

One user wrote, “Perfect case study for when you apply for a #SchengenVisa. Purpose needs to be justified when applying for the visa. As a tourist she did not get approved. Maybe for multiple reasons. But a Taylor Swift Show Ticket is a proof she has bought it and invested her money into something which she would be doing…."

“No wait, what? I’ve literally never heard of an embassy asking to “report back" after expiration of Visa. This sounds like karma chase," another user commented. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“It serves as an ideal case study for Schengen Visa applications. Justifying the purpose is crucial, and as a tourist, she faced rejection. However, presenting a Taylor Swift show ticket as proof of investment in a planned activity likely influenced the decision positively…", the third person said.

