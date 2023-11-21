Thanksgiving 2023: What's open and closed this year
Walmart, Target, and Costco will be closed on Thanksgiving, while CVS Pharmacy will close non-24 hour locations early. Most Walgreens locations will be closed, but 24-hour stores will remain open. Kroger and Publix stores will be closed. Sam's Club will also be closed on Thanksgiving.
The holiday season is here, which means spending time with family on Thanksgiving and also, for millions of people, hunting for the best deals on Black Friday.
