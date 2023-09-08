'That 70's Show' actor Danny Masterson sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for rapes2 min read 08 Sep 2023, 07:41 AM IST
Danny Masterson, former star of 'That 70s Show', has been sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for rape. The actor's connection to the Church of Scientology was a prominent aspect of the case, with the victims accusing the organization of protecting Masterson.
Los Angeles Superior Court judge sentenced ‘That 70s Show’ show star Danny Masterson to 30 years to life in prison on Thursday for raping two women and said that the Church of Scientology sought to protect the actor and intimidate them into silence.
