Elon Musk brings son to meet Turkey President Erdogan

Be it tense office meetings of X, or exclusive high-class events, Elon Musk never shies away from bringing his young son to public events. Recently, he was spotted with one of his sons at a meeting with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Several videos of SpaceX's owner with his kid alongside Turkey's President have been doing rounds on the internet. In one of the viral videos, Elon Musk explains why he takes care of his son all the time. When President Erdogan asked about Elon's Wife, X owner said," She is in San Francisco. We are separated now. That's why I take care of my son."

In the video, Erdogan can be seen playing with Elon's kid with a ball. All of them also posed for pictures, which are receiving huge response from the internet.

During the meeting, Turkish President Erdogan called on Elon Musk, the head of electric carmaker Tesla, to establish a factory in Turkey.

Erdogan, is currently in the US to attend the UN General Assembly. During the meeting, the two of them discussed about potential cooperation between Musk's space exploration firm SpaceX and Turkey's space program.

The official statement released by the Turkey government said that Erdogan welcomed cooperation with SpaceX on artificial intelligence and Starlink, SpaceX's satellite internet service. To this, Musk said SpaceX wanted to secure the necessary license to offer Starlink in Turkey.