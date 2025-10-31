Subscribe

Thaw in China-Canada ties? Xi Jinping invites PM Mark Carney to Beijing post first formal meeting in 8 years

Chinese president Xi Jinping and Canadian PM Mark Carney, in the first formal sit-down since 2017, discussed about agriculture and agri-food products, including canola, seafood

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated31 Oct 2025, 04:52 PM IST
(COMBO) This combination of file pictures created on October 31, 2025 shows (L) Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney speaking during a press conference on the sidelines of the 47th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur on October 27, 2025, and (R) China's President Xi Jinping taking part in a meeting at Gimhae Air Base in Busan on October 30, 2025. President Xi Jinping on October 31, 2025 invited Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to China, in the first formal talks between the nations' leaders since 2017, before also holding first discussions with Japan's new premier. (Photo by Arif Kartono and ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday invited Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to Beijing, China in the first formal talks between the leaders of the two nations in 8 years.

“China is willing to work with Canada to bring China-Canada relations back to the right track,” said Xi, on the sidelines of the annual Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Gyeongju, South Korea, reported AFP.

Canadian PM Mark Carney accepted President Xi's request – stating that in recent years, China and Canada “have not been as engaged” – pointing to "constructive and pragmatic dialogue" as a route to addressing the nations' "current issues". Carney also cited dialoque as a way "to help build a more sustainable, inclusive international system."

Canada-China ties

Canada and China's bilateral relations saw a freeze in 2018 – when China detained two Canadians – Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor – in apparent retaliation for Canada’s arrest of a senior telecom executive Meng Wanzhou on a US extradition warrant.

Although the two men were released in 2021, the ties between the two nations did not ‘dramatically improve,' as per reports.

In July 2025, Canada announced an additional 25% tariff on steel imports that contain steel melted and poured in China.

The next month – Beijing announced – it would impose a temporary customs duty of 75.8% on Canadian canola imports.

On Friday, 31 October, the Chinese and Canadian leaders in the first formal sit-down since 2017, discussed about agriculture and agri-food products, including canola, seafood — reported Bloomberg – citing a readout issued by Carney's office.

What did Xi and Mark Carney discuss?

  • In the meeting between the Chinese and the Canadian leader – which lasted about 40 minutes, Carney and Xi directed their respective officials “to move quickly to resolve outstanding trade issues,” the Canadian readout said.
  • The two leaders also discussed deeper cooperation in energy, agriculture, manufacturing, climate change, and international finance, as per reports.

Ahead of Xi Jinping and Mark Carney's meet, Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand had travelled to China to help ease relations – seeking relief from the Asian nation's tariffs against Canada’s canola, pork and seafood, while Carney resisted lowering tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, steel and aluminum.

 
 
