Brazilian President Lula da Silva said on Monday it is “difficult to continue” with the sanctions. “We want to suspend tariffs,” he added.

Written By Akriti Anand
Updated27 Oct 2025, 09:42 AM IST
Thaw in relations? Brazil's Lula meets Trump, says want to suspend US tariffs: 'Whether we like each other or not...'

Brazilian President Lula da Silva exuded confidence on Monday that his country will reach a tariff deal with the United States (US). He said he met US President Donald Trump on Sunday and "had a very good impression at the meeting."

He said he handed Trump a written agenda and highlighted the "need to increase the quality of products to the US and exports."

"I respect Trump, he respects me," Lula said, adding that it is "difficult to continue with the sanctions. "We want to suspend tariffs," the Brazilian President said.

