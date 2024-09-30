The $1,000 ‘micro’ handbags luxury brands are pinning their hopes on

Demand for luxury goods is weak now that consumers in China, Europe and the U.S., who together make up around 70% of global luxury sales, have all turned cautious at the same time. But brands also overplayed their hands during the pandemic by raising the price of their goods so high. On average, luxury products are 55% more expensive today than they were back in 2019, HSBC estimates. It is harder for middle-income shoppers to find a luxury handbag that costs less than $2,000, so they are showing up less in brands’ stores.