The $14 billion feud that splintered the Hinduja Family5 min read . Updated: 14 Nov 2022, 01:39 PM IST
Central to the disagreement was a pact the brothers made eight years ago that ‘everything belongs to everyone and nothing belongs to anyone’
Central to the disagreement was a pact the brothers made eight years ago that ‘everything belongs to everyone and nothing belongs to anyone’
The billionaire Hinduja brothers always presented a united front to the outside world -- four musketeers who espoused a business philosophy that everything belonged to everyone.