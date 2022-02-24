The $200 billion club loses last member as Tesla's Elon Musk wealth tumbles

Musk’s wealth peaked at $340.4 billion on Nov. 4, when Tesla shares reached a record high. Days later, he asked his Twitter followers if he should sell part of his stake, sparking a sharp decline in the company’s stock that erased $35 billion from his net worth in a day -- a nearly unprecedented sum. He eventually completed a series of stock sales worth more than $16 billion and also donated $5.7 billion of shares to charity.