The $9 trillion oil king’s climate solution is his hand-picked oil exec

He became a member of the UN’s advisory group on energy and climate, as well as chairman of Abu Dhabi Ports in 2009. The following year he assumed the position of climate envoy for the UAE, while running a successful campaign to put the permanent headquarters of the newly created International Renewable Energy Agency in Masdar City. In 2011 he wed the daughter of Mana Al Otaiba, one of the longest-serving oil ministers, and then became minister of state in 2013. Three years later his portfolio expanded to include chairman of the National Media Council in charge of domestic media and government messaging. Added recently: chairmanship of the Emirates Development Bank and government minister for industry and advanced technology. He also sits on the boards of at least a dozen organizations, including a university focused on artificial intelligence.