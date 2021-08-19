The Afghan quagmire and its ripples in India

In 2021, there is no such formation yet. Many local warlords folded swiftly instead of putting up a fight against the Taliban during their march to Kabul. Dostum and another New Delhi-backed warlord—Atta Mohammed Noor—have reportedly fled to Uzbekistan. The one exception seems to be the former Afghan vice president Amrullah Saleh. He is believed to be in Afghanistan and had declared himself president (after Ashraf Ghani resigned from the post). News reports indicate that he is in the Panjshir valley, which is famous for being the erstwhile hideout of Masood. In a Twitter post on Tuesday, Saleh said: “As per (the) constitution of (Afghanistan), in absence, escape, resignation or death of the President, the FVP (first vice president) becomes the caretaker President. I am currently inside my country & am the legitimate caretaker President. (I) (a)m reaching out to all leaders to secure their support & consensus (sic)." This may be the beginning of a new resistance movement, but its future is as yet unclear.