The airline and hotel pandemic vouchers that may prove worthless
Billions of dollars in vouchers for unused travel are set to expire soon—here’s what travelers can do to eventually get what they paid for
There’s a big pandemic problem brewing for travelers—billions of dollars worth of vouchers and credits that will soon expire. And not all of it because travelers snoozed.
Consumers find themselves in a Catch-22 with soon-to-expire credits: Many don’t feel comfortable traveling yet. And even if they do, many borders remain closed. Extensions on vouchers given to consumers for canceled trips instead of refunds are drying up, and complicated terms make them difficult to use.
