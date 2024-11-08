The Australia Today slams Canada govt for blocking channel over Jaishankar’s conference: ‘Have been difficult for…’

The Australia Today, a prominent media outlet for the Indian diaspora in Australia, has raised concerns after its social media pages and accounts were blocked in Canada. The restrictions followed the airing of a press conference featuring India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong, which sparked tensions between Canada and India.

“The recent restriction and ban on our interview with Indian External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar and the press conference with Australian Foreign Minister @SenatorWong on #socialmedia, under orders from the Canadian government, have been difficult for our team and those who value free and open #journalism.”, the post read on X.

'The Australia Today' Slams Social Media Blockade by Canada Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj, Managing Editor of The Australia Today, issued a statement expressing gratitude to those who supported the outlet amid the media blackout.

“Despite these restrictions, your unwavering support has been a beacon of strength for us. Whether it was sharing our coverage on other platforms, voicing concerns about #PressFreedom, or simply offering encouragement, every action made a difference.” the statement read.

Bharadwaj acknowledged the difficulties caused by the Canadian government's actions but pledged to continue advocating for open and free media.

Despite the social media blockade by Canada , the publication has vowed to remain resilient. "We remain steadfast in our mission to bring important stories and voices to the public, undeterred by these obstacles," Bharadwaj continued.

MEA Condemns Canada's Actions as 'Hypocrisy Towards Freedom of Speech' India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) swiftly condemned Canada's actions, accusing the government of "hypocrisy towards freedom of speech."

During the press conference, Jaishankar had condemned Canada's unsubstantiated allegations against India and criticised the "surveillance of Indian diplomats" as "unacceptable." The Indian Minister also expressed concern about the political space that Canada has provided to “anti-India elements.”

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "We understand that the social media handles, pages of this particular outlet, which is an important diaspora outlet, have been blocked and are not available for viewers in Canada."

Outrage Over Media Censorship The blocking of The Australia Today's social media presence in Canada has sparked outrage among those who view it as an attack on press freedom. The incident has raised questions about the limits of free speech and media censorship, especially when it involves politically sensitive topics.