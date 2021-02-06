Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >The battery is ready to power the world
Representational image

The battery is ready to power the world

10 min read . 05:50 PM IST Russell Gold , Ben Foldy , The Wall Street Journal

After a decade of rapidly falling costs, the rechargeable lithium-ion battery is poised to disrupt industries

Rechargeable lithium-ion batteries were first commercially used in hand-held camcorders in 1991. Laptops soon followed. A decade later, batteries enabled the rise of tech titans such as Apple Inc. by powering smartphones and wearable devices, then made their way into electric vehicles. The basic technology throughout remained pretty much the same: Lithium ions move through a liquid from the cathode to the anode, and back again.

This, however, was just the beginning. After a decade of rapidly falling costs, the battery has reached a tipping point. No longer just for consumer products, it is poised to transform the way the world uses power.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Railways to allocate rake under premium indent on specific days of the week

1 min read . 06:52 PM IST

2.32 kg gold worth 1.14 crore seized from Chennai airport

1 min read . 06:49 PM IST

Donald Trump impeachment trial confronts memories of Capitol siege

4 min read . 06:48 PM IST

With $590 bn forex reserves in kitty,India now 'net creditor': Anurag Thakur

1 min read . 06:33 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.