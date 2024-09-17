The battle brewing over blood tests for cancer | Today News

The battle brewing over blood tests for cancer
SummaryPositive results of a colon cancer study conducted by Exact Sciences prompt the CEO of competitor Guardant Health to publicly challenge his rival to a bet.
Blood tests for cancer detection, known as liquid biopsies, can still be unreliable, but progress is being made. Competition between different diagnostics companies is also intensifying.
