The battle brewing over blood tests for cancer

At this juncture in a drug or medical product’s development, rivals usually keep quiet or say something generic about how it is good to have more options for patients while cautioning that more data are needed. They typically focus their messaging on how their approach might be best for the patient. Guardant’s co-founder and co-chief executive officer took a less-orthodox approach: In a LinkedIn post, AmirAli Talasaz challenged Exact Sciences CEO Kevin Conroy to a $1 million bet that the data presented on Monday won’t hold up in the bigger trial.