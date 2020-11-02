The battleground states that will likely decide the election

A win for President Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden requires securing 270 of the 538 electoral votes at stake Tuesday, but the decisive votes will likely come from the narrower terrain of 11 battleground states.

Those states are Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas and Wisconsin.

Mr. Trump’s 2016 victory was secured in part by flipping Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan from the Democratic column to the Republican.

Democrats, Republicans and voting-rights groups are readying for postelection legal battles in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin—states where the late tallying of absentee ballots has already resulted in litigation and could give rise to more. Other states also are facing legal challenges to mail-in and absentee-voting procedures.

Here’s what to know about the battleground states.

Florida: 29 electoral votes. Out of more than 50 million ballots cast in presidential elections in this state from 1992 through 2016, fewer than 18,000 votes separated the total votes between the two parties in all of those elections combined.

Both campaigns have put an emphasis on the state, though it is more essential to Mr. Trump’s re-election chances than to Mr. Biden’s. The former vice president has 93 pathways to 270 Electoral College votes without Florida; Mr. Trump has just six, according to WSJ’s “Paths to Victory" tool.

Most of the state’s polling places will close at 7 p.m. EST, but those in part of the Panhandle remain open until an hour later. Results from early in-person and mailed ballots are expected to be reported first because election officials are allowed to process that portion of the vote well ahead of time.

Georgia: 16 electoral votes. Polls close at 7 p.m., but election officials have said it could take a couple of days for all the mailed ballots to be scanned and tabulated.

Polls have shown Messrs. Trump and Biden to be close in the state. This contest follows years of tightening elections in a state where Republicans have long dominated.

North Carolina: 15 electoral votes. In the past half-century this state has backed only two Democrats for president: southerner Jimmy Carter in 1976 and Barack Obama in 2008. But changing demographics are giving Democrats hope, as the state becomes the home of more nonwhite and college-educated voters. Mr. Biden will need strong turnout from those voters to outweigh those in the state’s rural areas, which remain heavily Republican. Election officials will start counting mailed ballots, which must be postmarked by Election Day and received by Nov. 12, as soon as they arrive.

Pennsylvania: 20 electoral votes.Election officials have indicated it could be days before they are able to complete the count because of this year’s surge of mail-in ballots. Mr. Biden will need to produce large margins in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs as well as in Pittsburgh. Mr. Trump, who in 2016 put Pennsylvania in the Republican column in a presidential contest for the first time since 1988, hopes to expand his support in the rural areas across the state.

Ohio: 18 electoral votes. Since 1896, Ohioans have sided with the winning White House candidate in all but two elections. Mr. Trump won Ohio in 2016 by 8.1 percentage points, carrying 80 of 88 counties and securing the widest margin for a Republican nominee in nearly three decades. To win the state, Democrats have said they need to boost turnout among Black and urban voters in the “three Cs"—Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati—and perform better than 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton did in rural areas. Recent surveys show the candidates locked in a dead heat in Ohio.

Michigan: 16 electoral votes. Mr. Trump won this battleground in 2016 by fewer than 11,000 votes, or 0.22 percentage point—the narrowest outcome in the nation. Two important counties to watch: Wayne and Macomb. Wayne, centered on Detroit, has long voted for Democrats, while Macomb just to the north went for Mr. Trump by more than 11 percentage points in 2016 after twice backing Mr. Obama.

Wisconsin: 10 electoral votes. Democrats hope to build on advantages in Wisconsin’s two largest cities—Milwaukee and Madison—while boosting support in suburban areas and cutting into Mr. Trump’s backing in rural ones. Mr. Trump won this state in 2016 by fewer than 23,000 votes out of almost three million cast, making the outcome the third-narrowest among states he won. He was the first Republican since Ronald Reagan in 1984 to carry the state. A top reason often cited for Mr. Trump’s victory was a drop in turnout among Black voters, who are concentrated in Milwaukee. The Center for American Progress, a liberal think tank, estimated an 18.9-percentage-point drop statewide between 2012 and 2016, more than four times the national decline in Black voters between those two contests. Returns in Milwaukee County will give an early indication whether Mr. Biden has reversed that decline.

In late October, the Supreme Court declined to allow pandemic-related changes to voting rules in Wisconsin, meaning mail-in ballots must be received by Election Day to be valid. The state is experiencing a surge of Covid-19 infections and deaths, keeping the president’s management of the crisis squarely at the center of the conversation days before the election.

Iowa: 6 electoral votes. This state wasn’t supposed to be a battleground this year, after Mr. Trump won it by 9.4 percentage points in 2016. But polling has suggested a closer race this time.

Texas: 38 electoral votes: The Lone Star state has long been a Republican stronghold and is expected to go to Mr. Trump this year, but several polls there have shown a tighter-than-usual race between the two candidates. The RealClearPolitics polling average in the state showed Mr. Trump with an edge of 48% to 45.7% over Mr. Biden; Mr. Trump won this state by nine percentage points in 2016. Democrats point to Beto O’Rourke’s close race against Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in 2018, as well as their wins in a number of House seats and shifting demographics, as evidence they’re growing more competitive in this state.

The Texas Supreme Court on Sunday rejected a Republican legal challenge to more than 120,000 ballots cast during drive-through early voting in Democratic-leaning Harris County. However, a federal court hearing on the same issue is set for Monday.

Arizona: 11 electoral votes. Democrats hope Arizona will follow the path of Colorado, New Mexico and Nevada, all of which tilted their way in recent presidential elections, as more liberal voters moved in and Latino electorates became more active. Boosting turnout in heavily Democratic Phoenix and winning suburban swing voters outside the city will be central to the party’s efforts in Arizona. Whoever wins Maricopa County, home to Phoenix and more than half of Arizona’s residents, is likely to win the state. Latinos make up about a third of the county’s population.

Nevada: 6 electoral votes. Nevada narrowly backed Mrs. Clinton in 2016, and the state could make the difference in a close election this year. Recent polls have shown Mr. Biden ahead by varying margins. Among the battleground states, Nevada has the highest unemployment rate at 12.6%. Clark County, home to Las Vegas, will likely account for more than two-thirds of the state’s vote. In 2016, Mrs. Clinton won the county with 52.4% of the vote to Mr. Trump’s 41.7%. Almost a fifth of the 2016 electorate was Hispanic, exit polls showed.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text





