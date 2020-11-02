The battleground states that will likely decide the election

Wisconsin: 10 electoral votes. Democrats hope to build on advantages in Wisconsin’s two largest cities—Milwaukee and Madison—while boosting support in suburban areas and cutting into Mr. Trump’s backing in rural ones. Mr. Trump won this state in 2016 by fewer than 23,000 votes out of almost three million cast, making the outcome the third-narrowest among states he won. He was the first Republican since Ronald Reagan in 1984 to carry the state. A top reason often cited for Mr. Trump’s victory was a drop in turnout among Black voters, who are concentrated in Milwaukee. The Center for American Progress, a liberal think tank, estimated an 18.9-percentage-point drop statewide between 2012 and 2016, more than four times the national decline in Black voters between those two contests. Returns in Milwaukee County will give an early indication whether Mr. Biden has reversed that decline.