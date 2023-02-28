The discounts reflected in these deals may no longer be available. Here at Buy Side, we spend a lot of time researching the best products on the market and tracking their historical prices. So we know there’s a big difference between something that’s simply called a “deal" and sales that are actually worth your money. Here are the Presidents Day sale items that our team has in their carts, or already owns and loves. We also have more Presidents Day deals on products we’ve tested and recommend that you won’t want to miss out on.

Spacious suitcase

“I’m usually a fan of sticking to a carry-on suitcase when I travel, but since I have a 10-day trip coming up, I figured it was time to invest in a bag I’ll check. I’m excited about this option from Samsonite , because it has a sleek look and won’t feel unnecessarily bulky while I’m rushing through busy airports (it weighs just under 10 pounds, which is pretty light for a bag of this size). It’s 25% off through Feb. 28, along with other bestselling luggage from the brand. And with code PREZ15 you can get an additional 15% off—so you’ll save a full $100 on this spinner." —Madeline Diamond, staff editor

Cloudlike running shoes

“After getting bored of my usual cycling classes, I recently started taking treadmill running classes. I quickly noticed that I needed to upgrade my training sneakers to a good pair of running shoes. After searching endlessly for a pair that was both supportive and lightweight, I came across the Hoka Clifton 8 Running Shoe . They hug my feet perfectly and were instantly comfortable—I felt like I was running (and walking) on clouds. I have the black and white pair and I’m excited that they are on sale for Presidents Day so that I can snag them in blue." —Kiara Waide, marketing manager

Practical rainwear

“For years, I fumbled with umbrellas or my heavy (and never entirely waterproof) Barbour jacket. But after buying a light, sportier rain slicker for one of my daughters, I noticed she always ended up dryer than me, despite jumping and splashing while I looked for shelter. So I plan on buying this hooded Men’s Antora Jacket , which North Face has for 30% off and in 15 colors. The jacket will block the wind and the rain—and it’s light enough to be stuffed in the bottom of your pack, so you can always bring it along just in case." —Ian Salisbury, money editor

Water flosser for wellness

“My son, who will be getting braces this summer, cannot stop talking about the importance of a water flosser. He tends to be overly excited about new routines yet often loses interest quickly. At less than $20 for this cordless water flosser that’s specifically designed for use with braces, I’m OK taking the risk on his adventure into improved oral hygiene." —Rina Stone, contributing creative director

Mattress at a last-chance price

“When New York City rent prices dropped early in the pandemic, my husband and I upgraded from a one-bedroom apartment to a two-bed. Win! Except suddenly we had a whole additional room to fill—during a furniture supply-chain crisis. Enter Tuft & Needle. Noticing a sale, we snagged a Full-size Legacy T&N Original Mattress —plus a bed frame, box spring (which the mattress-maker calls a “box foundation") and mattress protector—for around $1,000. Everything arrived within a week, setup was a breeze and my guests say they sleep like a dream . A similar price is back and it may be your last chance; Tuft & Needle recently changed the color scheme on this model and increased the price. The company is offering the last of its all-white mattresses at 34% off For Presidents Day, versus 10% off for the newer dual-tone ." —Samantha Sharf, deputy money editor

Stylish, washable rug

“My husband and I just moved to a new apartment and we need new rugs. Our adorable cats are a factor—if you have cats, you know about shedding and stains—so I want a washable yet large rug. I’m mulling these two from Ruggable, which right now has 15% off site wide with code PRES23 and 20% off rugs with PRES23L: A cheerful one with wavy lines from the brand’s collab with designer Jonathan Adler , and a playful Keith Haring one . My colleague, who has a Ruggable in her daughter’s room, recommends Ruggable and I love the idea that I can peel the rug off its included grippy pad, throw it in the washer and dryer, and then reattach it. She says the edges can curl up a bit after washing, but I’m seeing a lot of advice on YouTube for how to avoid that, and my real priority is to invest in a rug that I can clean and use for years to come." —Chao Li, head of product

Beginner turntable

“There were more than 43.5 million vinyl LPs sold in 2022, and likely many more found in dusty basements and attics . Now is the perfect time to lug out your record collection—or start one—and the key to the whole thing is a great turntable. Audio Technica’s AT-LP60X is an ideal first record player thanks to its ease of use, good looks and low price, and through Feb. 21, it’s an additional $20 off. The AT-LP60X has only been at or below this price three times in the past year, and even those further discounts were only a $10 difference, meaning it’s a great time to take advantage of this low price." —Nick Guy, senior staff writer

Worth-it digital frame

“I’m kicking myself for not getting my mother an Aura digital frame sooner. They never seemed useful until my mom, who lives far from me, suddenly gave up on struggling with her iPad to receive photos. She’s 88, so I get it. Now in her digital frame she receives a regular stream of photos that rotate through in a slideshow (you can also swipe through). Sending more photos takes just a few taps on a very intuitive app that everyone in our family has downloaded. Her Aura automatically goes dark at night so it doesn’t keep her awake, then lights up each morning; she uses a wheelchair so this automation is welcome. For Presidents Day, Aura has three models on sale including the Mason Luxe , which I’ve tested and can highly recommend. My mom says the model I purchased for her (though not on sale) is one of the best gifts ever." —Leslie Yazel, editor, head of content

On-trend knitwear

“It’s often difficult for a brand with mass-market success to excite the eye of discerning fashion journalists, which is why it’s so notable that Tory Burch’s fall 2023 collection recently received rave reviews. I’ve always found great pieces by Tory Burch, once you move behind the logo-emblazoned items. I have been eyeing this very versatile, seasonless polo and skirt set. The pieces are as great together as they would be paired with other items I already own, and at 50% off it’s hard not to add them to my cart. This is also a great time to pick up one of my go-to travel pieces; these kick-flare pants have all the comfort of sweatpants but the look of a chic trouser and cost less than $200." —Rina Stone, contributing creative director

Modern bathroom mirror

“When we bought our first house, my husband and I were excited and nervous to tackle a total renovation of the master bathroom. We wanted the bathroom to feel modern, clean and luxurious, and I was thrilled when I found this mirror to hang above the vanity. More than two years later, I still love this mirror. Its size makes the room feel larger, the hefty metal frame makes it appear much more expensive than it is and the clean black lines add some nice design flourish to the room. I bought my mirror at a higher price, so this is a great deal. You may also want to check out our other Presidents Day deals from Wayfair ." —Caroline Wernecke, senior marketing manager

Superior skin smoother

“After years of trying many products to curate the perfect skin care routine for myself, I’ve finally nailed it down to a few products, and the Lancer Skin Polish has become a must-have in my regimen. If you’re on the hunt for an exceptional exfoliator that isn’t too harsh, this daily skin polish is formulated with small and gentle beads made of minerals that effectively remove dead skin cells and daily grime, leaving your skin looking brighter and smoother. You can save 5% more when you stock up on two or more items at Lancer." —Irma Sahinovic, operations coordinator

Bath towel upgrade

“Brooklinen’s Classic towels have outlasted many other towels I’ve owned. They’re soft, come in colors that can match any bathroom and hold up to constant use. Because they’re fast drying and don’t shed, these are also my preferred towels for when I have guests over. I’m looking forward to refreshing my bathroom with the brand’s Super-Plush Bath Towel in Striped Fresh Lavender. This fun pattern can also double as a beach or pool towel in a pinch. While Brooklinen seems to always have a sale on, with 15% off site wide it’s still a great time to pick up some Brooklinen towels for yourself or as a gift." —Astrid Staiwarz, contributing photo editor

Stylish, durable rug

“A new rug can transform your space. This Presidents Day, I’m replacing the white shag rug I’ve been loyal to over the years for something new. As soon as I saw this Myron ivory rug in the 8-by-10-foot size, my search was over. I am a skeptical shopper, so I went to the reviews; Some say it sheds and others note it’s packaged tightly and takes time to lie flat. But overall, the reviews are glowing, and the rug is 59% off. I can’t wait to have this in my home!" —Emily Schwartzberg, SEO manager

Spring bedroom refresh

“It’s the time of year when I start spring cleaning and refreshing around the house. This Presidents Day Weekend I’m focusing on the bedrooms, and will be restocking Lands’ End 700 Thread Count Luxe Premium Supima Cotton Sheets while they are on sale. I love these sheets because they don’t require ironing and have a pressed appearance right from the dryer. Additionally, the American-grown Supima cotton is farmed to minimize environmental impact, according to the brand. Also in my cart: Jenni Kayne Home has the classic Sonoma throw on sale—it’s a cozy staple to drape over the end of the bed or on an accent chair. Buy Side has reviewed expert vetted bedroom staples such as mattress toppers , weighted blankets , cotton sheets and cooling pillows , which I’ll be looking at in greater detail, too." —Emily Welsh, head of marketing and business development

Versatile court sneaker

“I’m looking for a new pair of sneakers to rotate in my wardrobe along with my beloved black Nike Air Jordans and collection of checked Vans. These Reebok Club C Double Platform Sneakers add a fresh spin to the brand’s traditional stripes with a platform heel and tan coloring. It’s a sneaker that has the best of both worlds: function and fashion. I’m looking forward to wearing these with slacks, jeans or dresses." —Astrid Staiwarz, contributing photo editor

Luxe décor

“Studio McGee & Co. is a great place to find home décor that feels simple yet special and for Presidents Day items are up to 25% off. I became a fan of Studio McGee when Shea McGee designed a luxe bedroom for the first show home from Real Simple, where I was then editor in chief; people literally “oohed" with delight when they entered the striking primary bedroom she designed. During the Presidents Day sales, I’m purchasing this teak vessel to hold clementines and fresh fruit on my dining table. I’m also eyeing this bed with its black-metal frame and leather details—the tall, cushioned back is great if you like to sit up and read in bed."—Leslie Yazel

Cozy pajamas

“I’ve been in the market for a new set of pajamas, and this Presidents Day, I’m planning to upgrade with this pair from Cozy Earth while it’s on sale for 30% off with code PRESIDENTSDAYSALE at checkout. These PJs are our pick for hot sleepers in the tested and vetted roundup of women’s pajamas , so I have faith that they’ll be both soft and breathable for year-round wear. They’re available in seven colors, but I have my eye on the heather gray set in hopes that they feel like a more stylish version of my favorite sweats." —Madeline Diamond, staff editor

All-weather booties

My two pairs of Blondo booties are my go-tos when I’m running around the city in any weather. They’re comfortable enough that I don’t have to tote around comfy sneakers to change into, they’re waterproof and come in a suede-like nubuck or smooth leather, so I don’t have to worry about puddles or salted pavement and their lining is cozy for my always-cold feet. The Dahlia Bootie , which one of my colleagues also owns and loves, is on sale in a variety of colors with several sizes available at 50% off—a great bargain that will still be useful on cold, wet spring mornings. A variety of other Blondo loafers and boots are also deeply discounted at Nordstrom, from 35% to 65% off." —Jessica Woodbury, director, commerce partnerships