The best deals buy side staffers are shopping this Presidents Day

“I’m kicking myself for not getting my mother an Aura digital frame sooner. They never seemed useful until my mom, who lives far from me, suddenly gave up on struggling with her iPad to receive photos. She’s 88, so I get it. Now in her digital frame she receives a regular stream of photos that rotate through in a slideshow (you can also swipe through). Sending more photos takes just a few taps on a very intuitive app that everyone in our family has downloaded. Her Aura automatically goes dark at night so it doesn’t keep her awake, then lights up each morning; she uses a wheelchair so this automation is welcome. For Presidents Day, Aura has three models on sale including the Mason Luxe , which I’ve tested and can highly recommend. My mom says the model I purchased for her (though not on sale) is one of the best gifts ever." —Leslie Yazel, editor, head of content