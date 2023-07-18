The Best of Frenemies: Saudi Crown Prince Clashes With U.A.E. President

Biden came into office pledging to treat the kingdom as a pariah state over the Khashoggi killing, which MBS has said he didn’t order. Instead, Biden visited Saudi Arabia in July 2022, helping end his isolation. Now, U.S. companies that had been hesitant to engage with the kingdom are taking a second look. That interest will likely accelerate as a year-end deadline approaches for companies with contracts from the Saudi government to establish a base in Riyadh instead of flying in from Dubai.