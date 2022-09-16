The big challenge right now is…: WHO on what could hinder COVID endgame2 min read . Updated: 16 Sep 2022, 08:35 PM IST
The big challenge right now is our endurance, WHO official said
The big challenge right now is our endurance, WHO official said
Listen to this article
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has asserted that COVID-related emergencies can end soon saying “We expect to see future waves of the infection but does not have to translate to future waves of death." However, it cautioned that ‘we are not done yet’ and there are several challenges that still lie in front of us including our endurance.