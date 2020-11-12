The Big-Tech-Monopoly crackdown hits China

Beijing’s unease about the increasing concentration of economic power in the hands of the internet titans may have played a part in its recent moves. But their dominant positions have also created myriad social and economic problems. The speed and ease of taking out loans on Ant’s platform, for example, could introduce systemic risks into the financial system. The new rules also came at the back of China’s push to encourage faster domestic growth by spurring competition internally, as a hedge against slowing external growth.