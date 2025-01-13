The bomb is back as the risk of nuclear war enters a new age

At the end of the Cold War, global powers reached the consensus that the world would be better off with fewer nuclear weapons.

That era is now over.

Treaties are collapsing, some nuclear powers are strengthening their arsenals, the risk is growing that nuclear weapons will spread more widely and the use of tactical nuclear weapons to gain battlefield advantage is no longer unimaginable.

The path to resurgent fears of nuclear war began in 1945, with the first nuclear test blast at the Trinity test site in New Mexico.

In 1963, during the throes of America’s Cold War rivalry with the Soviet Union, President John F. Kennedy described his fear of a nuclear age without guardrails, in which dozens of nations possess weapons of mass destruction—what he called the “greatest possible danger and hazard."

For decades, arms-control agreements, technological challenges and fears of mutually assured destruction kept such a doomsday on the distant horizon.

As years passed, U.S. and Russian stockpiles of nuclear warheads grew, then shrank—while China, in recent years, began its ascent.

The global stockpile reached a peak in the mid-1980s, and has since been significantly reduced. In the first Start treaty, signed in 1991, the U.S. and Soviet Union agreed to cap the number of their warheads.

But one of the two critical nuclear-arms-control pacts between Russia and the U.S., the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, has collapsed. The New Start treaty, which placed even tighter limits on the number of deployed warheads on each side and the missiles and bombers that carry them, expires early next year.

Senior officials in Washington now say the U.S. needs to be prepared to expand its nuclear force to deter growing threats from Russia and China—raising the potential of a new arms race.

China’s growing stockpile of nuclear weapons is expected to triple by 2035, according to some estimates.

The latest estimates indicate that China has about 600 intercontinental ballistic missiles in its arsenal, all of which can reach the U.S. mainland, according to a Pentagon assessment of China’s military released in December. Beijing has rejected past proposals that it meet with the U.S. and Russia to negotiate formal limits on nuclear forces.

The leading nuclear powers have intercontinental nuclear weapons. The U.S., Russia and China are all triad nuclear powers—meaning they can deliver nuclear weapons from land, sea and air, allowing them to launch an attack on any of their potential foes.

The images below cover only currently deployed, land-based weapons. The Earth’s circumference is roughly 24,900 miles.

While the U.S. and Russia whittled down their stockpiles, concerns have risen about the use of tactical nuclear weapons. These are weapons with shorter ranges and smaller yields, which could make a big difference on the battlefield in an otherwise conventional war without sparking a wider nuclear conflict.

Moscow has hinted that it might use nuclear weapons in Ukraine and introduced a doctrine in November that made the grounds for potentially using them broader and more explicit. Western powers feared Russia might decide to use tactical weapons in the conflict if it found itself on the defensive.

Efforts to contain nuclear threats have centered on the 1970 Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, or NPT, which now has 191 signatories that have pledged never to acquire nuclear weapons or, for those that have them, pursue disarmament.

But three nuclear-weapon states never accepted the NPT, and North Korea officially withdrew from the treaty in 2003. Iran, while a party to the treaty, could be months away from building a nuclear weapon; Saudi Arabia has said it would follow suit if that happens. The NPT gives the United Nations atomic agency only limited powers to prevent that.

President Kennedy’s warning of the perils of a global arms race was an argument for a continued effort to limit arsenals through treaties. While those treaties, especially the NPT, have bound many nations into staying away from nuclear weapons, those commitments could be tested in a world of serious global tensions and the weakening of traditional alliances.

Roque Ruiz contributed to this article.

Write to Laurence Norman at laurence.norman@wsj.com, Daniel Kiss at daniel.kiss@wsj.com, Ming Li at ming.li@wsj.com and Peter Saidel at Peter.Saidel@WSJ.com