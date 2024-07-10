The boycott against Israel is spreading into new corners of society
Anat Peled , The Wall Street Journal 9 min read 10 Jul 2024, 10:43 AM IST
SummaryThe campaign is gaining traction from academia to defense—with the potential to alter careers, hurt businesses and weigh on Israel’s economy.
TEL AVIV—Years of pro-Palestinian campaigning for a global boycott against Israel once found limited support. But in the months since the war in Gaza began, support for the isolation of Israel has grown and widened well beyond Israel’s war effort. -
