The boycott against Israel is spreading into new corners of society

The U.S. provides Israel with more than $3 billion in military aid every year and provided a surge in weapons shipments after Oct. 7. U.S. officials said shipments have slowed since then because many weapons have already been sent and the Israeli government has put in fewer new requests. Some nongovernmental organizations have gone to court to challenge governments’ arms sales to Israel, including in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France and Denmark.