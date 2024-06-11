The brash CEO leading the quest to arm Ukraine
Alistair MacDonald , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 11 Jun 2024, 04:58 PM IST
SummaryRheinmetall’s Armin Papperger has emerged as a major player in the weapons business, and one of its most outspoken figures.
Armin Papperger has said his global arms giant plans to risk Russian attack and set up a factory in Ukraine capable of churning out 400 new tanks a year.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less